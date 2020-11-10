READING, Pa. — Penn Yan Academy graduate Shelby Woodard has been named a music, politics, sociology and psychology tutor at Albright College.
Woodard is majoring in child and family studies.
Recommended by faculty members, peer tutors display an extensive knowledge of their particular subject areas and are selected on the basis of academic skill, leadership, character and the ability to communicate well with others. They work with peers on an individual basis or in a small group sessions to answer questions on course content and to provide study strategies.
In addition, all Albright Academic Learning Center tutors are certified by the College Reading and Learning Association’s International Tutor Training Program and must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.