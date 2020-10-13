SENECA FALLS — Local resident Janet Steen Enos has earned a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy degree) in business management from Capella University, an online institute based in Minneapolis.
The title of her dissertation was “Family Business: Nonfamily employee’s affective commitment, perceived organizational support, and turnover intention.”
She also qualified for Post Master’s Certificate in College Teaching by completing additional course work in adult education.
Enos holds an associate degree in paralegal from Finger Lakes Community College, a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management from Keuka College, and a Master in Science degree in management from Keuka College.
She plans to teach at the college level and continue academic research focused on small family business. She is currently writing a book relating to personal and professional development.
Enos and her husband, Vince, have owned Eagle Auto Center in Seneca Falls since 2008. Prior to that, she worked in human resources, finance, and management for Bausch & Lomb and Seneca Cayuga ARC.
The Enoses’ youngest daughter, Sarah, works at Eagle Auto as office and customer relationship manager. Their oldest daughter, Meryl Enos Green, is a high school English teacher in the Wappingers Falls School District, and lives with her husband, David, in Dutchess County.
Enos is the daughter of Doris and the late Thomas Steen Jr. of Geneva.