BUFFALO — More than 200 Canisius College students concluded their summer internship programs as part of their academic studies.
As defined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, an internship is a form of experiential learning that integrates knowledge and theory learned in the classroom with practical application and skills development in a professional setting.
The area students who participated in and completed internship programs:
Kelly Bray of Penn Yan, Canisius College Class of 2020. Bray earned a degree in athletic training and completed an internship with Buffalo Bills.
Nathan Krueger of Farmington, Canisius College Class of 2020. Krueger earned a degree in sport management and completed an internship with the Buffalo Bisons.