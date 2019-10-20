CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health is inviting the community to this year’s Harvest of Health, hosted by the health system’s Wellness Hub program on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Billed as “a day dedicated to your health,” the event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive. Keynote speaker Kristen Fragnoli, leadership coach and founder of FLX Women, will present “Strategies for Well-being and Resilience.”
Attendees can also choose from among a number of presentations from experts:
• “Advances in Abdominal Surgery: Welcome to the Robotic Age,” Dr. A. David Peter, UR Medicine Thompson Health
• “ Understanding Your Eyes,” Carol Marx, licensed dispensing optician and fellow of the Contact Lens Society of America, The Eye Care Center
• “Concussion Recognition and Care,” Dr. Mark Mirabelli, UR Medicine
• “How to Be a Sugar Detective: Reduce Your Added Sugars,” Linda Rowsick, registered dietitian and certified dietitian-nutritionist, UR Medicine Thompson Health
• “Gynecologic Care and You…Answers For All Ages,” Dr. Laura Price, UR Medicine Thompson Health
Also during Harvest of Health, attendees can shop at booths featuring local artisans, meet with fitness experts and visit interactive health exhibits. A continental breakfast and a harvest healthy lunch are included in the admission fee of $15 per person ($5 for Wellness Hub members).
Registration is online, at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Harvest, where one can also become a Wellness Hub member and save $10 on registration. For more information, call (585) 396-6375.