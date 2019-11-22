CANANDAIGUA — The Thompson Health Guild will hold its annual “Tree of Lights” tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, in front of the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, adjacent to UR Medicine Thompson Hospital at 350 Parrish St.
All are invited to attend this free holiday event and invited to come inside the continuing care center afterward to join residents for music and refreshments.
Thompson’s Tree of Lights tradition allows community members to dedicate a light on Thompson’s Christmas tree in honor or memory of a loved one. A minimum donation of $5 is collected per name.
Donate online at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Tree or make checks payable to the Thompson Health Guild and mail to: Tree of Lights, Thompson Health Guild, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua, NY 14424. Notification of the gift is mailed to the recipient, along with an invitation to attend the lighting ceremony.
All proceeds benefit Thompson Health. Call (585) 396-6155 for more information.