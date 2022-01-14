Today, Congressman Joe Morelle announced the introduction of legislation to ensure the delivery of free at-home COVID-19 test kits for all Americans. The Free At-Home Tests For All Act would instruct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to purchase COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute two per week to every resident of the United States free of charge.
“The ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the urgent need for increased testing to help limit the spread of the virus and keep communities across the country safe,” said Rep. Joe Morelle. “I am proud to have secured funding to provide thousands of at-home testing kits here in Monroe County, but more needs to be done. That’s why I introduced this legislation, which will help ensure the safety of communities all across the country and serve as another key tool to help us fight this pandemic.”
“As our society adapts to the threat of Covid, a major challenge that continues to confront the country is the need for more testing,” said Rep. Don Beyer. “Recent moves by the Biden-Harris Administration to distribute free tests and to require private insurers to fully reimburse individuals for the cost of tests are strong, and we applaud them. Our legislation would build on that progress by making free rapid at-home tests available to the American people on the scale called for by scientific and medical experts, as currently seen in other peer countries. All of us want a return to normalcy, and we need more accessible and affordable at-home testing to help get there.”
“Providing easy access to free, at-home testing is essential to addressing COVID-19. The Free At-Home Tests for All Act removes financial barriers by making rapid tests available to everyone online, over the phone, and at local pharmacies,” said Rep. Dina Titus. “Broadening Americans’ ability to acquire no-cost COVID tests will keep people safe by more quickly diagnosing COVID-19 and reducing the spread.”
“Americans need better access to available, affordable testing in order to preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our communities,” said Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02). “The Free At-Home Tests for All Act would provide every American two COVID tests per week for a year at no cost. This bill would help us keep our keiki (children) in school safely and care for our kūpuna (elders) more confidently.”
Specifically, the Free At-Home Tests For All Act would:
- Require HHS to purchase enough at-home COVID-19 test for each American to receive two testing kits per week for one year;
- Ensure those tests are provided at no cost through pharmacies, schools, Medicare/Medicaid, and by mail, online or phone order;
- Require these tests have free proctored guidance available, including advice on best practices and treatments for individuals who receive a positive test result;
- Direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish and maintain a testing advisory committee.
For more information, read the full text of the bill HERE.