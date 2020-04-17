CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District provides habitat improvement services including sponsoring a fish stocking program to area residents.
Residents with ponds may purchase certified disease free fish to place in their ponds. DEC permits are required for fish stocking in private ponds. Permits are free and application information can be found at dec.ny.gov/permits/25013.html. Triploid grass carp require an additional DEC permit and information about that can be found at dec.ny.gov/permits/25024.html.
This spring the District is offering largemouth bass, triploid grass carp, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie, and fathead minnows. We are also offering fish food. Order forms with pricing and information are available on the Ontario County SWCD’s website: ontswcd.com (click Programs, Homeowner Programs, Fish Stocking) or you can call the District at (585) 396-1450.
2020 Spring Fish Sale: Order largemouth bass, triploid grass carp, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie, and fathead minnows by noon April 30 for May 6 pick-up. Orders must be placed by April 30 and District staff only accept cash or check (made payable to Ontario County SWCD). Fish must be picked up between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6. Order forms and information can be found at ontswcd.com or call the District at (585) 396-1450.
Pick-up location: Parking lot at the Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension building, 480 N. Main St.