VICTOR — Constellation Brands Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, recently acquired a minority stake in the parent company of Mezcal El Silencio, a specially crafted, Los Angeles-based mezcal label and leader in the category.
The investment was made through Constellation’s venture capital group that identifies and invests in premium emerging brands.
The collaboration allows El Silencio to invest in infrastructure and growth, while continuing to produce, market and sell its handcrafted artisanal mezcal products, Ensamble and Espadan, and grow and maintain its own brand, creative and operations teams.
For details, visit www.silencio.com.
