GENEVA — Applicants for Cornell University’s Summer Scholar Research Program are being accepted until Jan. 30.
The nine-week internship runs from May 31 to Aug. 4. The summer scholars are paid a $6,200 stipend for the summer and are provided housing in Geneva.
There are about 30 total projects from different departments around the Cornell AgriTech campus that interns can participate in.
Students should apply online at https://cals.cornell.edu/cornell-agritech/our-expertise/student-programs/summer-scholars/application-process.