ITHACA — The Cornell Lab of Ornithology will hold a volunteer information session from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Lab, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road.
Volunteers guide behind-the-scenes tours, lead youth and family programs, represent the Cornell Lab at community events, and help run the Lab’s largest event — the annual Migration Celebration which is coming up on Sept. 14.
Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
RSVP if you plan to attend the session at https://tinyurl.com/CLO-Volunteer2019
For more information about volunteer programs, visit www.birds.cornell.edu/home/jobs/#volunteers.