CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has planned road improvements for County Road 50 for the 2021 construction season.
County Road 50 is on the city of Canandaigua line with Routes 5&20.
The federal aid maintenance paving project will aim to restore the functionality of the pavement surface using cost effective pavement treatments.
The planned work will include some minor road repairs, milling of existing pavement, warm-mix asphalt paving and other incidental construction necessary for completion of the project.
The road will remain open to through traffic (one-lane minimum) during the construction. Traffic will be maintained using short-term, single lane closures. The project may be inconvenient for motorists and area residents during construction.
The county will publicly bid the construction contract in first quarter of 2021. Work should begin in May or June 2021 and last approximately four months.
Documents illustrating the proposed project will be available beginning Monday, April 27, at co.ontario.ny.us/1110/ProjectConstruction-Updates.a Interested commuters, residents, and the general public are encouraged to review the written and graphical documentation available there.
Comments or questions may be directed to the County’s project manager, Paul E. Congdon, P.E., at (585) 393-4290; Ontario County Department of Public Works, 2962 County Road 48, Canandaigua NY 14424; at Paul.congdon@co.ontario.ny.us; or by submitting a written comment sheet, which will also be available on the project’s webpage.
The County will accept comments via phone, e-mail, or those postmarked by Friday, May 8.