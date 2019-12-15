CANANDAIGUA — The Rochester/Finger Lakes Craft Beverage Trail passport is now available for purchase for $20 each.
Visit any of the 22 participating trail members, show your passport, then take advantage of their special deal. Each trail member will stamp your passport as “redeemed.” Passports are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 — and a fully redeemed passport can be mailed in for a chance to win a ROC/FLX Craft Beverage Trail gift basket.
For more information or to purchase a passport, go to ROCFLXCraftBevTrail.com/Passport.