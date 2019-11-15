LYONS — Vendors are welcome to participate in the flea market and craft sale, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Lyons Elks Lodge, 32 Church St.
The fee for a table is $10.
For more information, call (315) 246-3482.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 15, 2019 @ 7:16 pm
CANANDAIGUA — Citizens Climate Lobby will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 3024 Cooley Road (Unitarian Universalist Church).
PENN YAN — Plans for the Penn Yan Area Council of Churches Community Action Program’s Yates Christmas Program are underway.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced the restoration and reopening of a long-closed trail at Watkins Glen State Park and an expanded trail network at the Allan H. Treman State Marine Park in Ithaca.