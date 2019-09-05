WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library and Historical Society will partner with the Waterloo Rotary Farmers Market to host the third annual Book Worm Vendor and Craft Show.
The free show will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the farmers market, 22 Locust St.
There also will be a chicken barbecue at 11 a.m. Meals cost $10 each. Pre-sale tickets are available at the library, 31 E. Williams St., or from Rotarians or historical society trustees. Pre-sale meals must be picked up by noon.
For details, contact (315) 539-3313 or waterloolib@gmail.com or visit www.wlhs-ny.com.