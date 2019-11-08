PALMYRA — Cross Creek Church will again be one of over 600 churches around the world to host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience is centered on God’s love for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. It will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Cross Creek is now part of this worldwide movement that is becoming a catalyst to change how modern culture embraces people with special needs. The Tim Tebow Foundation hopes to rally the church worldwide to stand up for all people with unique disabilities who are “differently-abled” in God’s eyes. This event is their night to shine.
“We hosted 150 guests last year and are planning for the same this year,” said Linda Prince, Night to Shine Coordinator for Cross Creek. “Online registration for guests opened Nov. 1 but we are always in need of volunteers, donations and sponsors throughout the Finger Lakes region. We have 180 registered volunteers. We need 300 to make this event an annual success. Please consider a contribution of your personal time, talents or treasures toward this amazing event.”
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shine area, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, catered hors d’oeuvres, karaoke, photo booths, gift bags, a professional DJ and dance floor … all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned as king or queen in God’s eyes.
Night to Shine launched in 2015. This past February, 655 host churches and 200,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs. Now in its sixth year, the Tim Tebow Foundation anticipates 800 churches to sign up to host the event taking place this coming February.
For additional information on how to be part the 2020 Night to Shine hosted by Cross Creek Church in Palmyra visit www.crosscreek.church/night-to-shine. For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/
Cross Creek strives to be a church where unchurched people love to attend, driven by a desire to help people take their next step in a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. For more information visit www.crosscreek.church. Email Night to Shine questions to nighttoshine@crosscreek.church.