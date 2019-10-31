CANANDAIGUA — The 18th annual Crosswinds 5K raised approximately $4,000 for the Patient Needs Fund at Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Sands Cancer Center on the UR Medicine Thompson Health campus.
Since the 5K’s inception, approximately $73,000 has been raised for the fund, which helps patients who are undergoing active treatment and have identified financial constraints. It assists with the unexpected costs of a long illness, providing financial assistance for necessities such as groceries, automobile fuel for transportation to/from medical appointments, and specialized medical needs.
Hosted by Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, this year’s 5K took place on Aug. 31. There were a total of 231 registered runners and walkers, with 205 finishers. More than 30 volunteers assisted.
PCR Timing Service provided the timing and the overall winners were:
Female winners were:
Overall — Molly Smith,16, of Canandaigua, with a time of 22:15
Masters — Danielle McGavisk, 49, of Newark, with a time of 22:33
Male winners were:
Overall — Andrew Boyce, 21, of Cortland, with a time of 17:49
Masters — Jody McLaughlin, 41, of Canandaigua, with a time of 19:56
The coordinators are grateful to all who participated, volunteered, and sponsored the event.