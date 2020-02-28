NAPLES — The Cumming Nature Center was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Finger Lakes Visitor Connection.
This grant will go toward the addition of an elevator at the Nature Center which will create opportunities for children, elderly visitors, and people with disabilities to easily move between the upper and lower levels of educational offerings.
“We’re always excited to increase access to our visitors, whether it’s making it easier to access our exhibits or access the benefits that you gain from spending time in the woods,” said Nathan Hayes, director of the Cumming Nature Center. “This award will make increasing access that much easier.”
Cumming Nature Center in Naples is a dynamic 900-acre environmental education facility that celebrates the unique landscape and culture of the Finger Lakes region through hands-on learning opportunities and thoughtful exhibits.
The Nature Center was one of six non-profit organizations recognized at a special celebration at Main Street Arts, in Clifton Springs, on Jan. 29. These awards amount to over $25,000 of matching grant funds which promote Accessibility for All by helping these organizations “improve accessibility and the visitor experience in Ontario County.”
“Travel has the power to inspire change both for travelers in their own lives and for the community in which they are visiting. Everyone, regardless of age, race, gender or disability, should have access to the opportunity to travel,” said Valerie Knoblauch, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Visitors Connection. “I am pleased with the diversity of the projects submitted as well as the thoughtful plans being crafted to help address accessibility for all in Ontario County tourism. Accessibility for all is not an impossible dream — it’s a goal we can achieve by working together.”
Other recipients include Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, Main Street Arts, New York Kitchen, and Town of Victor Department of Parks and Recreation.
For more information about the Cumming Nature Center, go to rmsc.org/cumming-nature-center/about.
Rochester Museum & Science Center includes the Science Museum, Strasenburgh Planetarium and Cumming Nature Center.
For more information about RMSC, visit rmsc.org.
For more information on FLVC, call (585) 394-3915 or go to VisitFinger Lakes.com.