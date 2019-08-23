ITHACA — Cyclists are invited to join the 21st Annual “AIDS Ride for Life” around Cayuga Lake, the Southern Tier AIDS Program’s largest fundraiser, which attracts 400-plus riders from 20-plus states in the USA, Canada and other countries.
The Southern Tier AIDS Program is serving record numbers along with caring for clients who have HIV/AIDS — still an epidemic. The rise of opioid use has increased the demand for the Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. Last year, over 365 lives were saved with Narcan kits distributed by STAP staff. The money raised helps close funding gaps within these programs and others.
Various routes are available: 14, 25, 42, 90 and 102 miles, finishing via the Black Diamond Trail. To sign up or for more details about the ride, visit aidsrideforlife.org/riders.
Cynthia Rotella, Event Coordinator for the Ride, said “This Ride provides much needed resources to help to fill in funding gaps within some of STAP’s program and services that include HIV prevention, and opioid overdose prevention.”
Information about the Indoor Ride Option, or to sign up to become indoor AIDS Ride for Life cyclist, is available on the aidsrideforlife.org site.
This year’s Packet Pick-up and Health & Fitness Expo, open to the public, will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. The AIDS Ride for Life will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Stewart Park, and continuing around Cayuga Lake.
For more information, contact Ride Coordinator Cynthia Rotella at crotella@stapinc.org or (607) 272-4098 ext. 316 or Assistant Ride Coordinator Nikki Sayward at nsayward@stapinc.org, or (607) 272-4098 ext 321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.