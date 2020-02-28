CANANDAIGUA — DAV Chapter 4 recently saluted Dandy Mini Marts for its annual fundraising campaign called Dandy Canes.
The local Dandy Mini Marts store at 6702 County Road 32 in Bristol donated over $1,000 to the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Canandaigua & Finger Lakes.
Dandy Mini Marts Inc., headquartered in Sayre, Pa., has held this fundraiser for 15 years for local charities. DAV Chapter 4 was selected as the beneficiary this year.
These funds will be used for local veterans in need.
DAV Chapter 4 members are veterans helping veterans. The chapter has purchased vans for the Canandaigua VA Medical Center to transport veterans to/from doctor appointments at other VA locations in Syracuse, Buffalo, Batavia, Bath and Rochester; delivers a birthday cake to four different locations where veterans meet each month (Blue Star Mothers Canteen, Canandaigua Veterans Club, PRRC Group at VAMC, and Adult Day Care VAMC); implements an annual summer picnic at the lake for the PRRC group; delivers Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to veterans and their families with special gifts; provides funding for the Veterans Senior Games for Veterans 55 and older, and the annual Gerofit (Veterans 65+ years of age) picnic, as well as many other activities.
To learn more about the DAV chapter’s activities, check out its Facebook page at DAV Chapter 4 Canandaigua & Finger Lakes.
Donations can be mailed to DAV Chapter 4 at PO Box 998, Canandaigua.