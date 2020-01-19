NEWARK — The Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Legion teamed up for projects to support the community during the holidays.
In the fall, baskets for Thanksgiving and for Christmas brimmed with donated food and other items and delivered to 33 veterans and their families in Wayne County.
Helen Camp delivered food to veterans with the Williamson American Legion Riders 394. She is a member of the Colonel William Prescott Chapter.
David Ares, an American Legion Rider, reported that the number of veterans in need of assistance is at an all-time high.
“I’ve made them each a stocking of Christmas goodies,” Camp said. “This was our first year working with the American Legion Riders 394. I hope next year we can continue to support them and be able to put our resources for veteran outreach mainly here in Wayne County.”
Camp is chapter co-chairman of the DAR Service to Veteran’s Committee with Edie Farrington and chapter chairman of the DAR Schools Committee.
