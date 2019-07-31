ROCHESTER — Providence Housing Development Corp. welcomed 123 volunteers for United Way’s Day of Caring and Day of Action in Monroe, Ontario, Chemung and Tompkins counties this spring.
Twelve companies brought teams to help make a difference in the lives of many residents and staff by sprucing up the properties where they live. Providence Housing develops, finances, and manages affordable housing for seniors, individuals with special needs, and families.
Teams at Providence Housing helped to beautify properties where seniors, families and individuals with disabilities or in need of supportive housing live. For Day of Caring in Ontario County, nine volunteers from Wegmans in Geneva and Empire Access provided yard maintenance at Shortsville Meadows, Elizabeth Blackwell and Clark Park Apartments. For Day of Action in the Southern Tier counties, 22 volunteers from Corning Inc. and six from the United Way of Tompkins County tackled landscaping projects in Elmira and Trumansburg.
Providence Housing is a not-for-profit corporation affiliated with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, New York.
For more information, visit www.ProvidenceHousing.org. For volunteer information, contact Providence at (585) 529-9555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.