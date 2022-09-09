GENEVA — Painting of downtown businesses’ windows for Halloween will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
This event is sponsored by the Geneva Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Board and is open to all Geneva children in grades 4-12.
Registration is required by Sept. 18 by emailing Tricia Noel and Ellie Molina at genevahalloween@gmail.com. Include the student’s name, grade and a phone number for a parent. Children painting in groups should register in one email.
All groups of children in grades 4-5 will require one adult per window, and one adult for every three windows for grades 6-8. Snacks will be provided.
Businesses that would like their windows painted or those that would like to volunteer should email the aforementioned address by Sept. 18 to participate.
Children will check in and be given their business assignment, paint and brushes at the Geneva Recreation Complex at 9 a.m. Oct. 2. All windows must be cleaned by painters between Nov. 1-5, with a Clean Up Day with pizza scheduled for Nov. 5.
Windows will be judged and winners announced at the Halloween parade. Prizes will be awarded at the Clean Up Day.
Donations of snacks, drinks and paintbrushes are welcomed and appreciated.