GENEVA -- Painting of downtown Geneva business windows for Halloween will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
This event is sponsored by the Geneva Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Board and is open to all Geneva children grades 4-12. Registration is required by Sept. 18 by emailing Tricia Noel and Ellie Molina at genevahalloween@gmail.com.
Please include the student’s name, grade and a phone number for a parent. Children painting in groups should register in one email. All groups of children in grades 4 and 5 will require one adult per window, and one adult for every three windows for grades 6-8. Snacks will be provided.
Businesses who would like their windows painted or those who would like to volunteer should also email genevahalloween@gmail.com by Sept. 18 to participate. Children will check in, be given their business assignment, paint and brushes at the Geneva Recreation Center, 666 Exchange Street, at 9 a.m. on Oct. 2. All windows must be cleaned by painters between Nov. 1-5, with a Clean Up Day with pizza scheduled for Nov. 5.
Windows will be judged and winners announced at the Halloween parade. Prizes will be awarded at the Clean Up Day on Nov. 5. Donations of snacks, drinks and paintbrushes would be greatly appreciated.