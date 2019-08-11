GENEVA — The deadline to submit a bid to buy a city-owned single-family home at 41 State St. is 10 a.m. Thursday.
All bids must be submitted on a specific bid form available at the city comptroller’s office in City Hall, 47 Castle St. Bids must include a 5 percent deposit. The house was acquired by the city through a tax foreclosure process.
The property will be sold as is and the buyer is responsible for the repair of sidewalks, if necessary, as determined by a city sidewalk inspection done by Nov. 1.
The buyer is responsible for all closing costs, including survey map, deed transfer and abstract of title. To see the house, contact the Public Works Department at (315) 789-3101. For more information, contact City Comptroller Adam Blowers at (315) 828-6582 or acb@geneva.ny.us.
