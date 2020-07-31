GENEVA — Chase Morley has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.J.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 1, 2020 @ 5:40 am
GENEVA — Chase Morley has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.J.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.