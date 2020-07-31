Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca.

Canandaigua: Connor Hulme, a clinical health studies major.

Geneva: Sarah Aliperti, a performance major; and Sara Wright, a biology major.

Interlaken: John Zajac, an exercise science major.

Lodi: Adam Wagner, a clinical health studies major.

Savannah: Cassandra Fairbrother, a clinical health studies major.

Seneca Falls: Meaghan Newkirk, a psychology major; and Jackson Puylara, a business administration major.

