Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca.
Canandaigua: Connor Hulme, a clinical health studies major.
Geneva: Sarah Aliperti, a performance major; and Sara Wright, a biology major.
Interlaken: John Zajac, an exercise science major.
Lodi: Adam Wagner, a clinical health studies major.
Savannah: Cassandra Fairbrother, a clinical health studies major.
Seneca Falls: Meaghan Newkirk, a psychology major; and Jackson Puylara, a business administration major.