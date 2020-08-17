Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Jaclyn Bell, a sophomore studying biology; Devin Andrews, a senior studying management and leadership; Danielle Green, a senior studying management and leadership; and Elizabeth Page, a junior studying business.
Clyde: Abigail Dapolito, a senior studying biology; and Cassandra Lawson, a junior studying nursing.
Geneva: Mia Petronio, a junior studying English; and Donnaly Consalvi-Holzapfel, a senior studying political science.
Penn Yan: Amy Rider, a senior studying biochemistry.
Savannah: Chelsea Carr, a junior studying management and leadership.
Seneca Falls: Madison Barnett, a junior studying biology.