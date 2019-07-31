Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.4 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Jacob Brennessel, civil engineering technology; Danielle Callard, biomedical sciences program; Jake Christoforo, computing and information technologies; Sean Clark, mechanical engineering; Alex Gerstner, graphic design; Robert Gray, computing security; Zack Green, game design and development; Rhianna Hayes, criminal justice; Sidney Klass, mechanical engineering; Seth Lambert, game design and development; Stefan Maczynski, electrical engineering; Jon Matyjas, industrial engineering; Benjamin Mitchell, computer science; Adriano Popelka, electrical mechanical engineering technology; Anna Schoenfelder, biomedical engineering; and Christa Vuglar, biomedical engineering.
Clifton Springs: Jonathan Caves, electrical engineering; Olivia Lannon, diagnostic medical sonography; Trinity Parcero, game design and development; Taylor Samuel, graphic design; and Ken Shultes, applied mathematics.
Clyde: Rachel Dapolito, diagnostic medical sonography.
Fayette: Joelene Chiarilli, ASL-English interpretation.
Geneva: Erin Guinan, diagnostic medical sonography; Peter Henry, mechanical engineering technology; Tori Wicksall, art and design; and James Williams, mechanical engineering.
Hall: Nolan Yarger, business administration-accounting.
Himrod: Eric Riehl, civil engineering technology.
Interlaken: Jordan Albrecht, computing and information technologies.
Lyons: Kaitlyn DeCola, computer science; and Addie Fischer, illustration.
Newark: Grace Blondell, applied arts and sciences; Lauren Bullock, game design and development; and Ryan Clark-Sulkey, hospitality and tourism management .
North Rose: Kristen Gambino, biomedical sciences.
Ovid: Zeb Alvarado, electrical mechanical engineering technology.
Palmyra: Naomi Hannig, business administration-accounting; Kendall Jones, new media marketing; Justin Klino, electrical engineering technology; Makenzie Kommer, biomedical engineering; Jessica Lioudis, echocardiography; Masako Moyer, medical illustration; and Kevin Rinehart, mechanical engineering.
Penn Yan: Sarah Alexander, film and animation; Sydney Gifford, biomedical sciences; Ashley Gleason, biomedical sciences; and Donald Griner, business administration-management.
Phelps: Elliot Patnode, chemical engineering; Lauren Bennett, diagnostic medical sonography; Matthew Decker, electrical engineering; and Paige Siganowich, business administration-finance.
Seneca Falls: Jacob Hartwell, mechanical engineering technology; Matthew Ozog, civil engineering technology; and Mayuri Abirami Ratnakumar, industrial engineering.
Shortsville: Emily Gray, business administration-finance; Cole Janssen, media arts and technology; Walter Schaertl, computer engineering; and Olivia Spencer, mechanical engineering.
Sodus: Kadin Benjamin, computer science; Adam LaMark, management information systems; Grace Walker, photographic and imaging arts; and Kyle Whitbourne, computing and information technologies.
Waterloo: Thomas Bertino, environmental science; Vincent D’Angio, electrical engineering; Lisa Dwello, physician assistant; Felicia Fridley, industrial engineering; Aaron MacWilliams, electrical engineering; Grace Osytek, communication; Christopher Perchitti, electrical engineering; and Karina Soto, physician assistant.
Wolcott: Annamarie D’Aurizio, industrial engineering; and Carly Trine, ceramics.
