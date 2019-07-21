Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, St. Lawrence County.
Geneva: Eliza J. Maher, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in English and global studies, attended Geneva High School.
Palmyra: Jacob J. Vitale, a member of the Class of 2022, attended Palmyra-Macedon High School.
Stanley: Rebecca L. Lehman, a member of the Class of 2022 studying biology, attended Marcus Whitman High School.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least a 3.6 grade point average.
