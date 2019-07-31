Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at State University College at Oswego.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.3 grade point average.
Canandaigua: Sarah Braddon, a senior studying business administration; Megan L. Graham, a sophomore studying criminal justice; Skylar Guest, a junior studying art; Alexis E. Miller, a sophomore studying theater; Abigail Mincer, a junior studying childhood education; Madison R. Pfeiffer, a senior studying marketing; Ryan J. Pimm, a junior studying biology; Evan J. Rennie, a junior studying business administration; and Natalie D. Verdi, a senior studying cinema and screen studies.
Clyde: Joshua T. Reiss, a senior studying computer science.
Himrod: Samantha L. Reagan, a senior studying finance; and Bradley W. Smith, a senior studying finance.
Lodi: Victoria H. Sturdivant, a senior studying graphic design.
Newark: Mitchell E. DeWolf, a senior studying business administration; Rosemarie E. Derenzo, a junior studying psychology; Ryan R. Kreuser, a senior studying studio art; Nathaniel Payag, a junior studying computer science; Benjamin J. Roeland, a senior studying graphic design; and Joseph D. Ruffalo, a senior studying business administration.
Palmyra: Kaitlyn E. Lockwood, a senior studying psychology.
Savannah: Lorrayne Broach, a senior studying English; and Courtney R. Stewart, a senior studying psychology.
Seneca Falls: Rachel A. Herron of Clinton Street in, a junior studying creative writing; and Ryan Sowards, a senior studying broadcasting and mass communication.
Sodus: Dylan T. Smith, a junior studying philosophy.
Waterloo: Sara I. Cook, a senior studying human development; Allison M. Hearn, a senior studying biology; and Bailey Hrycko, a senior studying zoology.
