GENEVA — The following Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Newark: Leah Hoyt

Geneva: Emily Howard

Fayetteville: Margaret McPeak

Rochester: Shamiya Snowden

Henrietta: Nikki LoBello

Newark: Rocio Andrade

The following Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences Surgical Technology program students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Penn Yan: Lorana Bergstresser

Stanley: Danielle Brown

Ionia: Deborah Hastings

Finger Lakes Health provides higher education programs including: Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences; bachelor’s degree in nursing (dual degree program with Keuka College); associate degree in nursing; The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing; and a certificate in licensed practical nursing.

To learn more about Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, visit http://flhcon.edu/, and to learn more about the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, visit http://mswspn.com/.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...