GENEVA — The following Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Newark: Leah Hoyt
Geneva: Emily Howard
Fayetteville: Margaret McPeak
Rochester: Shamiya Snowden
Henrietta: Nikki LoBello
Newark: Rocio Andrade
The following Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences Surgical Technology program students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Penn Yan: Lorana Bergstresser
Stanley: Danielle Brown
Ionia: Deborah Hastings
Finger Lakes Health provides higher education programs including: Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences; bachelor’s degree in nursing (dual degree program with Keuka College); associate degree in nursing; The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing; and a certificate in licensed practical nursing.
To learn more about Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, visit http://flhcon.edu/, and to learn more about the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, visit http://mswspn.com/.