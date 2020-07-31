GENEVA – Joshua D. Hennessy, son of Jodi and Dan Hennessy, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Finger Lakes Community College.
A 2018 graduate of Finger Lakes Christian School, he is studying creative writing.
