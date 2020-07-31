CANANDAIGUA — A total of 556 full- and part-time students were named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a 3.5 grade point average and meet other criteria as follows:
Full-time students are eligible if they are enrolled in a degree program with no grade below passing and no incompletes.
Part-time students are eligible if they are enrolled in a degree program, have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours at FLCC, earn a combined total of at least 12 credit hours for a given year and have no grades below passing and no incompletes. The student must be part-time for both semesters. The dean’s list for part-time students is compiled at the end of the spring term only.
Students in the Times’ readership area include:
Canandaigua: Charlotte Alvord, Sharon Andrews, Shelby Brennessel, Raymir Briceno Ortega, Sahar Brooks, Matthew Brumagin, Russell Cammarata, Andrew Corley, Jamie Detota, Sarah Ducar, Elizabeth Elias, Arthur Fisch, Olivia Garlock, Madeline Green, Aimee Hawkins, Alsatia Holbrook, Jeffrey Howard, Rachael Hydar, Tyler Iocco, Malcolm Ivers, Lillian Jensen, Benjamin Klintworth, Jasmine Lofdahl, Kyle Mark, Derek May, Brendan McAuley, Melissa McClements, Karson McGill, Christopher McHugh, Cassidy Miles, Madison Montalvo, Matthew Munger, Christopher Nash, Emily O’Neill, Brendan O’Shaughnessy, Ryan O’Shea, Anastasia Papadopoulos, Noah Parshall, Allison Pellett, Aaron Pierce, Cierra Pierce, Kady Pierce, Katrina Pierson, Tori Pohwat, Edward Randolph, Jaylea Ransom, Anita Rincon, Brena Rocca, Tiffany Rothfuss, Matthew Sallee, Nathaniel Schue, Caeden Shull, Benjamin Siciliano, Ethan Simmons, Ashley Smith, Devon Spychalsk, Jacob Stanwix, Steven Stanziano, Benjamin Stone, Jordan Tipton, Erin Tuck, Anna Vitale, Madeleine Voll, Rebecca Williams, Brandon Wilson and Patrick Zufelt
Clifton Springs: Madison Bowman, Ashley Chrisman, Jeffrey Crane, Anthony DiMariano III, Tammy Eddy, Selina Finewood, Samantha Flatt, Lydia Garofalo, Amanda Hilburn, Christina Hyde, Christopher Kane, Codi Logan, Ryan MacDonell, Sarah Middlebrook, Jennifer Neubauer, Calie Snow, Sara Vanderhoof, Nicole Watts and Dylan Wong
Geneva: Olivia Bacon, Jami Baran, Marie Closson, Angela Cowles, Sarah Cox, Toscinia Elliott, Jonathan Ferrer, Dierra Godfrey, Leah Gould, Emma Harris, Joshua Hennessy, Briana Horton, Rachael Kurtz, Electra Laird, Kristian Lapp, Timothy Laws, Thomas Lloyd-Jones, Rosa Long, Caleb Miller, Leah Morrow, Nathan Olocki, Shelly Olsen, Alara Powell, Haylee Reeder, Marlena Ridley, Allison Roach, Marita Smith, Zachary Sostack, Samuel Stevens, Sarah TenEyck, Ashley Velez-Ramos, Vincent Ventura, Laura Vrabel and Kelly Zonin
Manchester: Crystal Clark, Michelle D’Arduini and Kenneth Schrom
Oaks Corners: Trinity Maestre
Phelps: Jasmine Fiori, Hannah Galloway, Cecelia Harris-Maxwell, Jennifer Maslyn, Katrina Morlang, Mary Jo Peake, Marie Rogers and Caitlin Rogers
Seneca Castle: Laurie Tornow
Shortsville: Sara Clarke, Eliott English, Roberta English, Brandy McNinch, Rebecca Ritzenthaler and Rebekah Tuttle
Stanley: Kory Havens, Dylan Howell, Treyci Krenzer, Dominique Robinson, Logan Sieber, Henry Sloth and Andrew Smith
Lodi: Sarah Farrow and Jordan Parish
Ovid: Randall Abbey, Jamie Bruning and Danielle Goerlich
Romulus: Johnny Gamble, Sharon Goucher and Emily-Lynn Testa
Seneca Falls: Sarah Baglien, Hunter Brignall, Kristie Buehler, Mary Carter, Brian Compton Jr., Jennifer Cook, Andrea Fulkrod, Katherine Genco, Hunter Haust, Allison Hilkert, Georgedaliz Lopez, Madison McKoy, Paige Montgomery, Michelle Poormon, Madison Yearsley and Timothy Zona
Waterloo: Aubrey Below, Paige Boor, Julia Corsner, Joseph DiGiovanni, Halie Forde, Giovanna Hergert, Kiersten Jones, Abraham Kinney, Derek Slywka and Kandice Tillman
Clyde: Kailey Cole, Linda Gross, Alissa Hughes, Paige Lainhart, Patrick Marchitell, Eliana Mitchell and Jaydon Rattray
Lyons: Janaye Austin, Zoe Colbert, Samantha Compton, Jacqueline Hill, Becky Hollenbeck, Noah Johnson, Abram Johnson, Mikayla Mayo, Danielle Pinckney and Sabrena Sauve
Marion: Thomas Capozzi, Emily Passmore, Thomas Price, Austin Smeatin and Taylor Thomas
Newark: Isaac Allerton, James Bement, Aleah Buckalew, Nichelle Camp, Kenneth Close, Ashley Colvin, Ashley Cornett, Sylvia Delgado, Justin Demott, Jayden Durfee, Elizabeth Henninger, Evan Jackson, Alyssa James, Shaniah Jones, Crystal Lamb, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Logins, Hoalai Luong, Cortney McEvoy, Lakeisha Nesmith, Brooke Nowak, Connor O’Brien, Gerald Offen, Megan Rodriguez, Alexandria Roeland, Coral Silver, Libby Smith, Audrey Smith, James Standish, Haley Stivers and Jessica Ward
North Rose: Gabrielle Warring
Palmyra: Sara Erdeli, Cody Freeman, Dylan Graham, Jordan Huddleston, Tamara Hutter, Kellie Johnson, Morgan McTighe, Earl Patton, Carissa Sabatasso, Skylar Scheemaker, Hannah Snelling, Janelle Stone, Akasha Vecka, Cody White and Lydia Wizeman
Rose: Matthew McCarthy
Savannah: Benjamin Waterman
Sodus: Matthew Baker and Hugh Laird
Wolcott: Kensie Graham and Brenda Meyers
Branchport: Emily Doi
Dundee: Olivia Fryburger, William Fryburger, Daniel Johnson, Emily Ninos and Sonia Russell
Keuka Park: Mason Piczak and Philip Simmons
Middlesex: Alexander Lyons and Megan Walker
Penn Yan: Kari Ayers, Morgan Bayer, Donald Benson, Kelly Coriale, Holly Davis, Mary Gilbert, Melanie Gleason, Constance Glover, Joelle Jensen, Riley Kuver, Cameron Ledgerwood, Corey Ledgerwood Chloe Madigan, Amber Mason, Mildred Phillips-Espana, Ruby Schwartz, Brittney Shamma, Peyton Silliman, Heather Tyler and Ian Wachob
Rushville: McKenna Campbell-Fox, Misty Hill, Michael Hiller and Hannah Schaubert