ALFRED — Seventeen students from Wayne County were named to the 2022 Spring Dean’s List.
- Cale Bartosch, from Palmyra-Macedon High School.
- Noah Bastedo, from Clyde-Savannah Central School.
- Lauren Bullard, from North Rose-Wolcott High School.
- Collin Cahill, from Marion High School.
- Kaitlin Girard, from Wayne Central High School.
- Jonathan Graziose, from Wayne Central High School.
- Evan Hurlbut, from Palmyra-Macedon High School.
- Hunter Hurley, from Wayne Central High School.
- Harley Key, from Sodus Central School.
- Jacob Napoleon, from Newark High School.
- Alexis Perkins, from North Rose-Wolcott High School.
- Elizabeth Purdum, from Wayne Central High School.
- Lucas Torres, from Sodus Central School.
- Jeffrey Vos, from Williamson High School.
- Ryan Walters, from Marion High School.
Students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0, to qualify for the dean’s list.