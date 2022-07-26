ALFRED — Seventeen students from Wayne County were named to the 2022 Spring Dean’s List.

  • Cale Bartosch, from Palmyra-Macedon High School.
  • Noah Bastedo, from Clyde-Savannah Central School.
  • Lauren Bullard, from North Rose-Wolcott High School.
  • Collin Cahill, from Marion High School.
  • Kaitlin Girard, from Wayne Central High School.
  • Jonathan Graziose, from Wayne Central High School.
  • Evan Hurlbut, from Palmyra-Macedon High School.
  • Hunter Hurley, from Wayne Central High School.
  • Harley Key, from Sodus Central School.
  • Jacob Napoleon, from Newark High School.
  • Alexis Perkins, from North Rose-Wolcott High School.
  • Elizabeth Purdum, from Wayne Central High School.
  • Lucas Torres, from Sodus Central School.
  • Jeffrey Vos, from Williamson High School.
  • Ryan Walters, from Marion High School.

Students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0, to qualify for the dean’s list.

