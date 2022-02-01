AUBURN — Cayuga Community College has announced academic honor rolls for the fall semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or better. The following area students made the President’s List.
Amanda Forney of Waterloo.
Lindsey Leuwen of Sodus.
Rachel Mahoney of Seneca Falls.
Philip McDonald of Seneca Falls.
Evan Olschewske of Seneca Falls.
Allison Payne of Savannah.
Kendyl Rasbeck of Seneca Falls.
Joseph Seguin of Keuka Park.
Elisabeth Waterman of Savannah.
To qualify for the Provost’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.79. The following area students made the Provost’s List.
Keighlynn Casey of Waterloo.
Eric Morales of Clyde.
Melissa Seaman of Sodus Point.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.49. The following area students made the Dean’s List.
Michelle Burgey of Penn Yan.
Elizabeth Capacci of Seneca Falls.
Andrew Drurro of Seneca Falls.