MARTIN, Tenn. — Alec Norris of Manchester was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall semester at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor rolls, students must have a minimum 3.2 grade-point average.
MARTIN, Tenn. — Alec Norris of Manchester was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall semester at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor rolls, students must have a minimum 3.2 grade-point average.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.