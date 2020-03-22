WILLARD — Stephanie Buchel is scheduled to receive a bachelor’s in psychology and a bachelor’s in sociology this May from William Smith College.
She was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
While at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Buchel completed an internship at the HWS Human Resources Department. She also completed an independent study conducting cultural psychology research.
She works part time at Hillside Children’s Center.
The daughter of William and Susan Buchel of County Road 132, she is a 2013 graduate of South Seneca High School.
Buchel and her husband Thomas Vedora II live with their son Thomas Vedora III on County Road 132.