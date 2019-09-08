GENEVA – Alison R.M. Lamb has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.8 grade point average.
The Ontario County Office for the Aging has launched its Got an Hour? Give it Back Campaign to encourage community members to volunteer to help older adults in their community.
GENEVA — Geneva American Legion 396 hosted a Cruise for a Cause Car Show fundraiser early this summer at the Post home on Lochland Road.
GENEVA — Seneca Lake Terrace, 3670 County Road 6, will host several events in recognition of 2019 National Assisted Living Week, themed “A Spark of Creativity.”