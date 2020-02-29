CANANDAIGUA — April Burke has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Genesee Community College in Batavia.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Updated: February 29, 2020 @ 8:34 pm
