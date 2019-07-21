GENEVA — Michael Baroody of Slosson Lane has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Hobart College.
The son of Scott and Jacki Baroody, he is studying economics and mathematics.
A 2017 graduate of Geneva High School, Baroody is a member of the Class of 2021 at Hobart.
