Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers becoming mixed with rain later. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.