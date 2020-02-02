GENEVA — Michael Baroody has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Hobart College.
The son of Scott and Jacki Baroody of Slosson Lane, he is studying mathematics and economics.
Baroody is a 2017 graduate of Geneva High School.
Updated: February 2, 2020 @ 11:28 am
