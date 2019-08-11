Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cayuga Community College in Auburn.
To be named to the dean’s list, student must earn at least a 3.25 grade point average.
Romulus: Ashlyn Calabrese.
Seneca Falls: Annika Atherton, Hayley Case, Bree Mcconnell, Megan Tilton and Thomas Ure.
Waterloo: Kelly Labouf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.