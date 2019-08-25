CLYDE — Derrick M. Chance has been named to the dean’s list with honors for the spring 2019 semester at State University College at Brockport.
The son of Tiffany Garofono of Burton Street, Clyde, and Marcus Chance of Newark, he is studying sports management, business and coaching.
He is a 2018 graduate of Clyde-Savannah High School.
