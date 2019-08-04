SENECA FALLS — Nicholas Donofrio of West Bayard Street has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at State University of Buffalo’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
The son of Rosemarie Donofrio and Robert Donofrio, he is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree.
Donofrio has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hobart College and a master’s of business administration from St. John Fisher College.
