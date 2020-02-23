WATERLOO — Taylor Fairman has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Syracuse University.
The daughter of Joseph and Rachel Fairman, she is a 2017 graduate of Waterloo High School.
Fairman is studying nutrition.
