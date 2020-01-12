GENEVA — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Sheri Andrews of Aurora; Emily Howard of Geneva; Alyssa Ludolph of Newark; Jordan Smith of Newark; and Kymberli Wilson of Newark.
The college at Geneva General Hospital offers flexibility to students seeking an associate degree in applied science with a major in nursing. Its unique hospital-based program allows students to gain clinical experience on its campus in Geneva.
To learn more visit http://flhcon.edu/ or call (315) 787-4005.