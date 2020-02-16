GENEVA — Samantha Goodman of Route 14 has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at William Smith College.
A Midlakes High School graduate, she is studying for a bachelor’s degree in writing and rhetoric with a minor in sociology.
Updated: February 16, 2020 @ 4:06 pm
