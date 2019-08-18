CANANDAIGUA – Meggin A. Rowe, daughter of John M. and Kathy Duchesneau, has been named to the dean’s list with honors for the spring semester at the State University College at Brockport.
A 2008 graduate of Midlakes High School, Rowe has worked as a certified nursing assistant at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center. She passed a licensing exam in 2013 and was a registered nurse at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
She has been accepted into the leadership internship program and has received the Nurse of Distinction award for advocacy and moral agency.
