PENN YAN — Natalie McFarland has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del.
Direct to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What do you think?
Fifty years ago, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. When do you predict man will set foot on Mars?
You voted:
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Find Your Next Vehicle
Geneva, NY
Right Now
78°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 78°
- Heat Index: 78°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:48:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:40:03 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with showers. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Henderson: Musselman sale is 'repulsive'
- New life for Clyde grocery store
- Cooling station set up at Lyons HS for residents of mobile home park that had power shut off
- FLT INSIDER: Empty parade reviewing stand draws criticism
- Heat is on, but power's off at Lyons mobile home park
- MUSSELMAN: Baltimore man wins 16th annual Musselman
- How WR commit Jalen McMillan is contributing to Washington's recruiting efforts in California
- Bryce Miller: Legend of San Diego big-bass icon Mike Long is shattered
- LOOKING BACK: Water woes have always existed in the Finger Lakes
- Clifton Springs Hospital creates 'medical village'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.