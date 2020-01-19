GENEVA — Samuel C. Puma has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Providence College in Rhode Island.
The son of Nellie and Joe Puma of Gambee Road, he is studying finance.
Puma is a 2019 graduate of Geneva High School.
Updated: January 19, 2020 @ 8:04 pm
